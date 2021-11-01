Arsenal could recall a Spanish midfielder from Real Madrid soon, according to reports.

Dani Ceballos made a terrific impression when on loan at Arsenal, but he is now underutilized at Real Madrid.

This is despite his impressive loan time with Arsenal last season, during which he was a key component of multiple title victories.

Critics believe the Spanish player may be moved soon due to his lack of playing time.

Unless his circumstances at the Santiago Bernabeu alter, it may happen as early as the January transfer window.

According to El Nacional, the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Ceballos. His form has slowed since returning to Real Madrid after playing in the FA Cup with Arsenal.

The Gunners aren’t the only team interested in signing the attacking midfielder, according to reports. Juventus and Real Betis are also said to be keeping an eye on the situation.

Roma is also lurking in the shadows, with Jose Mourinho rumored to be interested in bringing him to the capital.

Ceballos is looking to earn a spot in the starting lineup, something Real Madrid may not be able to provide. Arsenal might be the team to give him that chance to shine.

He credited club manager Mikel Arteta as one of the reasons for his progress and for his decision to stay with Arsenal.

While there is no doubt that Ceballos will have greater opportunities with Arsenal, there are some aspects to consider. Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka are among the Gunners’ midfielders in contention.

Charlie Patino is another player on the rise in the ranks. Ceballos’ experience with Arsenal is an option, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to make the same impression as he did the previous time he was with the Gunners.

Only Arteta knows if there is still room for the Spanish midfielder in the first team, which appears to be completely full.