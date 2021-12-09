Arsenal Could Make Sense For Overlooked PSG Midfielder At Right Price, According To Transfer Rumors

Georginio Wijnaldum had intended to start a new chapter at Paris Saint-Germain, but things turned out differently.

He has had little playing time at Parc des Princes since joining on a free transfer from Liverpool in the summer. In Ligue 1, he appeared in only seven games and half of the Champions League group stage games.

It appears like the 31-year-old midfielder’s best option is to be loaned out, and Arsenal is one team that could be a good fit for him.

With the January transfer window approaching, Sky Sports speculated that the Dutch midfielder might be on his way to the Emirates Stadium on loan.

Given how little Mauricio Pochettino has used him, Wijnaldum could see more playing time under Mikel Arteta’s tutelage.

The issue is that even if PSG is willing to loan out the former Liverpool star, it will be at a premium.

PSG is allegedly considering loan proposals for Wijnaldum, but the price tag is a little high. He is paid £165,000 ($218,000) per week, and it is unclear whether the Gunners would be willing to pay that much for the Dutch footballer.

It’s worth noting for Arsenal that Wijnaldum is no stranger to the English Premier League’s style of play.

Given the Gunners’ need to strengthen their midfield, bringing in the Dutchman would provide Arteta with a much-needed boost.

The Gunners are making do with Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and Albert Sambi Lokonga’s situations.

A loan deal may not be the long-term solution the Gunners require, but it may prove beneficial, especially if Wijnaldum performs well.

The case of Martin Odegaard is a clear example, someone who arrived at Arsenal only in January.

Other teams may be interested in investigating the case of the Dutch footballer. What is apparent at this time is that he is dissatisfied with his current situation and wishes to improve his prospects of playing on the field.

“I was looking forward to taking the next step, but then this happened. It’s quite difficult, “Wijnaldum made a statement.