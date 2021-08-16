Arsenal Could Face a Big Loss If They Lose Spanish Defender, According to Transfer Rumors.

Arsenal understands the importance of maintaining their defense, and it all starts with ensuring that they have the correct players on board.

Mikel Arteta, the team’s head coach, appears to be considering a change. Arsenal relied on Callum Chambers in place of Hector Bellerin, who was reduced to a substitute role.

It could be just tactical for Arteta, but commentators are aware that the 26-year-old right-back is connected with a number of clubs. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are their names.

Nothing is official, but those who witnessed the Gunners’ English Premier League defeat to Brentford were less than happy with Chambers’ performance.

Jamie Carragher, an ex-Liverpool defender, believes Arteta might be in trouble if the English defender he is cultivating goes if Bellerin does.

Carragher added, “I know Bellerin was on the bench, but if Bellerin is going on, it truly does appear like a problem area.”

Gary Neville, in addition to Jamie Carragher, was not impressed with the English footballer’s performance.

“He needs to play in a three-man defense. He isn’t a right-back in a back four or a center-back in a back two, according to Neville.

Given that Carragher and Neville were two of the best defenders in their prime, their views could be influential. It remains to be seen whether their assumptions about Bellerin’s fate are right.

With Chambers failing to impress, bringing in a new right-back in the event of Bellerin’s departure could be a viable option.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Bayern Munich is the latest club to make a push for Bellerin, and is ready to add Corentin Tolisso to complete the deal.

Other clubs apparently interested in Bellerin include Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG, in addition to Der FCB and I Nerazzurri.