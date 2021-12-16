Arsenal Continues to Succeed Despite the Aubameyang Scandal as the Premier League’s Covid Crisis Deepens.

Arsenal moved into fourth position in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over West Ham, despite the top-coronavirus flight’s issue deepening on Wednesday. Arsenal demonstrated they can flourish without fired star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the Gunners moved into fourth place with a 2-0 win over West Ham.

Emile Smith and Gabriel Martinelli Rowe scored in the second half of a tense London derby at the Emirates Stadium, in which West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal received a red card.

Arsenal are one point ahead of West Ham in fifth place after a second consecutive win eased the tension surrounding Mikel Arteta’s decision to remove Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as club captain.

For the first time in two and a half years, Arteta’s team is in the top four at this stage of the season.

It’s a remarkable turn of events after Arsenal’s first three league games were lost for the first time in 67 years.

“It was a resounding victory.” “The players’ performance, attitude, and devotion exemplified everything we stand for,” Arteta remarked.

“We have a leadership group, and I want all of our players to uphold our beliefs.”

After an ugly 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City in August, there were calls for Arteta to be fired, but the Spaniard has steered the ship brilliantly, with even the Aubameyang drama failing to derail him.

After being stripped from the captaincy due to a disciplinary transgression on Tuesday, Aubameyang was absent from the team.

After visiting his ailing mother in France, he returned late and skipped training last week.

It wasn’t Aubameyang’s first transgression; in March, he was benched for the north London derby against Tottenham due to a “breach of the club’s pre-match protocol,” according to the club.

When asked if Aubameyang may return from banishment, Arteta answered, “We’ll discuss about that another day.”

“He was ineligible for this game, that’s all there is to it, and the game is now over.” We’ll have a conversation about it soon.” In the 48th minute, Martinelli overcame West Ham’s resistance when he sprinted onto Alexandre Lacazette’s defence-splitting pass and stroked a superb finish into the far corner for his second goal of the season.

In the 66th minute, West Ham were reduced to ten men when Coufal’s foul on stand-in skipper Lacazette resulted in a penalty and a second yellow card for the defender.

Lukasz Fabianski dived to his left to save Lacazette’s spot-kick, but Smith Rowe ended Arsenal’s dominance with a brilliant shot from the outskirts of the box in the 87th minute, capping a beautiful move.

