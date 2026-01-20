Arsenal Continue Perfect Champions League Run with 3-1 Win Over Inter Milan

Arsenal made it seven wins from seven in the UEFA Champions League this season, securing a vital 3-1 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro to guarantee a top-two finish in their group. The win not only extends their flawless record but also ensures they will have home advantage in the last-16 knockout phase.

Early Drama and Jesus’ Double

It was a thrilling start to the encounter between the Premier League leaders and Serie A champions, with both teams looking to assert their dominance early on. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 10th minute with a calm finish after a deflected shot fell into his path. However, Inter quickly responded through Petar Sucic, whose powerful strike from outside the box equalized just eight minutes later.

Arsenal regained the lead before halftime when Jesus completed his brace. A corner from Bukayo Saka was flicked on by Leandro Trossard, and Jesus was on hand to nod the ball home after it hit the crossbar. Despite some late pressure from Inter, including a couple of crucial saves from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, the Gunners went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Inter Push Back, But Arsenal Seal Victory

The second half saw both teams continue their attacking intent, with Arsenal creating several chances. Ebere Eze’s shot was saved by Inter’s Yann Sommer, and Trossard’s volley just missed the target. On the other end, Inter substitute Pio Esposito had a golden opportunity to level the score, but his shot went wide.

With just five minutes remaining, Arsenal sealed the win in spectacular fashion. Viktor Gyokeres, a late substitute, received a long pass from Gabriel Martinelli, powered forward, and fired a stunning 25-yard strike into the top corner to put the game beyond Inter. It was a fitting finish to a match that saw Arsenal extend their record and continue their remarkable form in the competition.

With this victory, Arsenal not only ensured progression to the knockout stages but also set their sights on becoming the first team in Champions League history to win all eight group-stage matches, a feat they will look to achieve when they face Kairat Almaty next week.

What’s Next for Arsenal

After a successful road trip, Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to face Manchester United in the Premier League. They will then wrap up their Champions League group phase with a home fixture against Kairat Almaty before traveling to Leeds United on January 31.