Arsenal Change Two Players for FA Cup Match Against Aston Villa

Arsenal manager Renée Slegers has made two key changes to her starting lineup ahead of their opening match in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup against Aston Villa. The changes come after a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius have been included in the starting XI, replacing Leah Williamson, who misses the match due to a calf injury, and Frida Maanum, who will start from the bench. The changes come as Arsenal look to progress in the FA Cup following their recent domestic league results.

Line-ups for the FA Cup Clash

In goal, Anneke Borbe will continue following her standout performance against United, while Emily Fox, Steph Catley, and Katie McCabe maintain their positions in defense. Midfield sees Kim Little captaining the side alongside Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo. Olivia Smith and Beth Mead will start on the wings, with Blackstenius also returning to the front line alongside Smith.

For Aston Villa, manager Carla Ward has opted for an unchanged defensive setup, with goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and captain Bo Kearns leading the team. Villa’s starting XI also includes Hinata Miyazawa and Kenza Dali, who are tasked with creating opportunities in midfield. Villa’s bench features multiple attacking options, including Deanne Rose and Ruby Mullett, hoping to provide a spark should the game require a late push.

The match will take place at Mangata Developments Stadium, with Arsenal hoping to build momentum from their solid performance in the league as they take on Villa, looking to advance in the prestigious FA Cup competition.

Arsenal Starting XI: Borbe, Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe, Little (C), Mariona, Russo, Mead, Blackstenius, Smith

Substitutes: Williams, Liddiard, Codina, Maanum, Foord, Pelova, Hinds, Holmberg, Harwood

Aston Villa Starting XI: Roebuck, Patten, Staniforth, Bo Kearns (C), Hijikata, Wilms, Parker, Maritz, Hanson, Taylor, Maltby

Substitutes: D’Angelo, Jean Francois, Salmon, Mullett, Sallaway, Deslandes, Lea