Arsenal are rumored to be planning a sale of a former Chelsea midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Willian’s stint at the Emirates Stadium, where he played for Chelsea, could be coming to an end this summer.

Arsenal is reportedly in discussions with Brazilian giants Corinthians in a free transfer move just a week before the summer transfer market closes.

Willian signed a three-year contract with Arsenal last year, but he has been a huge disappointment for Mikel Arteta’s team since then.

In 37 appearances, the Brazilian winger has only scored one goal.

Wizard of transfer Fabrizio Romano stated that Corinthians have made an official offer to Arsenal for Willian, and that the Brazilian is examining the offer.

Willian has yet to play this season after testing positive for COVID-19 with two other teammates, missing Arsenal’s opening two English Premier League matches.

The 33-year-old Brazilian earns more than £150,000 ($204,339) a week, far more than Corinthians can afford, and any transfer agreement must include provisions for Arsenal to pay a portion of his wages.

Many believed that Willian was a “low to no risk” transfer acquisition due to his Premier League experience, but the Brazilian was never quite able to establish his position in Arteta’s side.

Willian has become a throwaway item as the club has been aggressive in adding teenagers across the board this summer. With a big roster that includes Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, and summer signee Martin Odegaard, Willian has become an expendable commodity.

Arsenal is under a lot of pressure this season to succeed after their shady youth movement during the summer window.

Arsenal fans’ dissatisfaction with the club grew even further after a season-opening loss to Brentford and a 2-0 home loss to the re-debuting Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea last weekend.

Moving Willian off the team will please a few supporters as the club strives to fit the puzzle pieces together despite having a large number of players on the sidelines.