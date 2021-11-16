Arsenal are concerned about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s injury before of their match against Liverpool.

Arsenal has a new injury worry, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ruled out of Saturday’s Premier League match against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s team faces the Gunners at Anfield in a bid to bounce back from their setback to West Ham before the international break, but one crucial player for the visitors could be missing.

Aubameyang was stretchered off in Gabon’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Libya on Friday, but the injury was not thought to be serious because he was celebrating in the locker room afterward.

His game-winning penalty kept his country’s World Cup ambitions alive, but he is now unavailable for their encounter against Egypt this afternoon.

The issue may be minor, with the absence being precautionary, but it will undoubtedly be a source of anxiety as a major match at Anfield approaches.

Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Andy Robertson all suffered injuries while on international duty, putting the Reds’ season in jeopardy.

Henderson came home ahead of England’s match against San Marino on Monday night, while the Liverpool left defender was injured in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Denmark.

They join a long list of injured players that already includes Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Joe Gomez.

Mikel Arteta, who has already scored seven goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this season, would be a major loss without Aubameyang.

However, in six Premier League games versus Liverpool since his arrival at the Emirates in 2018, he has failed to score.

Klopp will be hoping to repeat his team’s record against Arsenal from last season, when they beat them both at home and away in the league.