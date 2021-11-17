Arsenal are concerned about Mikel Arteta’s fitness before of their match against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta will have to wait to see if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fit for Arsenal’s match against Liverpool this weekend.

Following their setback to West Ham United previous to the international break, Liverpool are looking to bounce back in the Premier League, and Aubameyag’s absence might be a boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

On Friday night, the Gabonese forward was stretchered off against Libya with a calf strain, which was deemed to be minor.

However, Aubameyang was unavailable for Arsenal’s trip to Anfield on Saturday after missing his country’s World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Tuesday night.

Though his international teammates were aware of his absence before to the game against Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, the full degree of the Gunners captain’s ailment is unknown at this time.

In recent weeks, the striker has been in excellent form for his team, scoring four league goals in his previous eight games to help Arsenal climb to fifth place in the Premier League rankings.

Arteta’s team would leapfrog Liverpool into fourth place with a win at Anfield on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of Aubameyang’s fitness.

As Arsenal manager Arteta’s issues worsen, young forward Folarin Balogun – who has previously been linked with Liverpool – was also substituted off for England U21’s on Tuesday.

Another Arsenal player, Sead Kolasinac, had an injury during the international break, while Arteta has already stated that he is monitoring Thomas Partey’s rehabilitation ‘day by day.’

Lee Carsley, a former Everton teammate who is now the England U21s coach, explained why Balogun was replaced and stated that the striker could be available for the weekend.

“He was struggling in the first half with stomach problems, so we took him off,” he explained.

“He’s not hurt; he just had a stomach virus,” says the narrator.