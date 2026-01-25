Arsenal and Manchester United Set for Crucial Premier League Clash

Arsenal look to extend their unbeaten home record as they host Manchester United this Sunday afternoon in a pivotal Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners, holding a seven-point lead over their closest rivals, have yet to lose on their home turf this season, and a victory here would significantly bolster their title hopes.

With Mikel Arteta’s side unbeaten in 12 matches across all competitions, including a dominant Champions League win over Inter Milan, their form has been impressive. However, recent domestic draws, such as the 0-0 stalemate against Nottingham Forest, have raised questions about potential vulnerabilities. This could present an opportunity for a United team buoyed by their recent 2-1 derby victory over Manchester City. Interim manager Michael Carrick will hope that his side can build on that momentum and break into the top four with a strong performance in North London.

Team News and Key Decisions

Arsenal’s Arteta faces a selection dilemma with striker Gabriel Jesus competing for a starting spot against Viktor Gyokeres. Jesus, fresh from a brace in Milan, has been slowly regaining match fitness after returning from an ACL injury, and his growing goal tally could edge out Gyokeres, who has impressed in recent weeks. Meanwhile, injuries continue to plague the Gunners, with Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, and Max Dowman all doubts for the match.

United, meanwhile, may opt for the same lineup that defeated City, but Carrick will be without the services of Matthijs De Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee. The return of Noussair Mazraoui from Africa Cup of Nations duty could provide a boost, though it’s unlikely he’ll start. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are expected to form the centre-back pairing, with Luke Shaw likely to retain his place at left-back unless Carrick chooses to deploy Patrick Dorgu, who has excelled in an attacking midfield role recently.

With Arsenal’s defense still an area of occasional concern, United will fancy their chances of causing problems. Carrick’s side have shown that they can be a potent offensive threat, as evidenced by their Manchester derby triumph. However, given Arsenal’s strong home form, it remains difficult to see past a victory for the Gunners in this clash.

Arsenal, who won their previous encounter with United 2-1 at Old Trafford in August, have not lost at home to their rivals in the Premier League since 2017. The overall head-to-head record sees Manchester United with 102 wins, compared to Arsenal’s 91, with 51 draws between the two sides.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United

Arsenal to win: 1/2

Manchester United to win: 4/1

Draw: 5/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).