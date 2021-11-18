Arsenal adds to the heat on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to find a solution to the formation problem.

Liverpool’s preferred configuration is so well-known these days that opposing managers can be quite assured of how the Reds will line up before a game.

Jurgen Klopp’s team usually plays in a 4-3-3 formation, with only seven league and European matches since the start of the season having seen him change tactics from the outset (per Football Lineups).

While the players’ roles within that system may change slightly from season to season, the midfielders in general work extremely hard, allowing the ‘front five’ (full-backs and three forwards) to cause havoc.

But, when it comes to how a match plays out, the other team’s tactical choices are equally crucial, and there’s one system that appears to have caught the Reds out on several occasions this season.

Perhaps we’re just poking holes where there isn’t a serious problem, given that Liverpool has won 12 of their 17 matches in all competitions in 2021/22.

However, having lost four of their past six league games, there is added pressure for the visit of Arsenal this weekend, and the Gunners may employ tactics that have hampered Klopp’s side recently.

They are almost probably not going to start with a back three, though. Mikel Arteta chose to do so after Manchester City was thrashed 5-0, and he has persisted with a four-man defense for his reformed team since then.

When Chelsea and Brentford faced Liverpool this season, both teams started with three centre-backs and gained a point (albeit in very different ways).

Whether or not it was their formations that caused the Reds problems, Klopp’s side has since won against Watford’s (albeit it could be argued that theirs was a five) and Atletico Madrid’s back threes (twice). Both League Cup opponents used three at the back as well, so the setup didn’t cause the reserve Reds too much trouble.

Liverpool then surrendered points in a 2-2 draw against Manchester City, their last encounter in which the opposition's 4-3-3 configuration was matched by one.