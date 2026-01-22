Arsenal Academy Star Anniyah Gordon Rodney Talks Football Journey and Future Ambitions

At just 14, Anniyah Gordon Rodney’s journey into the world of football is a remarkable tale of persistence, talent, and determination. The young winger, now part of the Arsenal Academy, spoke to us about her unexpected start in the sport, her growth at the club, and her ambitions for the future, which include representing England at the senior level.

Late Start Leads to Big Break

Unlike many of her peers, Anniyah didn’t always dream of becoming a footballer. Her journey into the sport began when her younger brother’s football sessions caught her attention. Rather than spending hours in a library studying, her mother encouraged her to join the sessions after school.

“At first, I didn’t like it,” Anniyah admits. “It was a real test of my character, but my mum never saw me quit something so quickly. After a few sessions, I started to enjoy it, and my skills really improved.”

Her rapid development led to a scouting opportunity with Crystal Palace, where she found immediate success. Anniyah became the top goalscorer for Palace, and the team went on to an unbeaten streak lasting two years, scoring an average of seven goals per match. “It was ridiculous!” she laughs. “We were unstoppable.”

From Crystal Palace to Arsenal

During a cup final against Arsenal, where Palace suffered their first loss in years, Anniyah’s performance caught the attention of the Arsenal head coach. Despite her youth and lack of polish, she impressed during a trial and was offered a spot with Arsenal’s Academy at just 14 years old.

“I was thrown into the deep end, having started football so late, but I quickly learned the technical, tactical, and positional skills I needed,” she explains. “Being at Arsenal has pushed me to become a better player every day, and I’m proud of the progress I’ve made.”

England Call-Up and Arsenal Aspirations

In addition to her success at Arsenal, Anniyah earned her first call-up to the England national team while playing for Palace. “It was an eye-opener,” she says of her time with the national team. “The standards were much higher than I had ever experienced, but by the end of the camp, I was playing some of the best football of my life.”

Her ambition doesn’t stop at the youth level. “My goal is for Arsenal to win everything this season – the league and all the cups. I believe we’re more than capable,” she says. “Over the next few years, I aim to make the first team at Arsenal and, ultimately, play for England at the senior level.”

Despite her young age, Anniyah has already set her sights on the highest levels of competition. With a natural ability to adapt to different playing styles and a passion for development, the future looks bright for this emerging talent. “The first-team environment at Arsenal inspires me to keep pushing,” she says, ready to take her game to new heights.