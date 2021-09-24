Arrests have been made as a result of the violence that has rocked French football.

Following a spate of violent events involving fans during midweek Ligue 1 matches, French police made arrests on Thursday and football authorities convened an emergency meeting.

As it went from the airport, a bus transporting Bordeaux fans to Wednesday’s game versus Montpellier in southern France was attacked with stones, injuring 16 persons.

Another match between Angers and Marseille was disrupted on Wednesday at Angers’ Raymond Kopa stadium when fans entered the pitch and tossed flares.

After the 0-0 draw, a group of Marseille fans attempted to approach their Angers counterparts in the area of the stadium reserved for visiting fans before stadium security officers recovered control.

Prosecutors stated two Marseille fans were arrested for their roles in the incidents.

The assaults were described as the result of “unacceptable hooliganism” by Jean-Michel Blanquer, France’s education minister who also has general responsibility for sport. He urged for severe punishment from the Ligue 1 officials.

“There are some people who should be barred from stadiums in the future as soon as they engage in this type of behavior,” Blanquer told LCI television.

Later on Thursday, officials from the French league ordered one of Angers’ Stade Raymond Kopa’s stands to be closed for the home game against Metz on October 3.

Marseille fans, meanwhile, will be barred from the Lille stadium on the same day after officials ordered the visitors’ section to be closed.

The latest events come after riot police were called in to stop a pitch invasion after the first half of Saturday’s northern derby between Lens and Lille.

Hooliganism has not always been a problem in French football, as it has been in England, Italy, and Germany.