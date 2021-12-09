Army vs. Navy 2021: College Football Game Start Time, Channel, Prediction, and Odds

The single college football game on the calendar, the 2021 Army-Navy game, takes center stage on Saturday. The rivalry isn’t known for having a lot of offense, and the 122nd game is anticipated to be no different.

According to the latest betting odds from several sportsbooks including The Athletic, Army is a 7.5-point favorite.

For the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the betting total has been reduced to 35 points.

Army defeated Navy 15-0 in the previous meeting. Neither side had more than 162 total yards, and they only combined for 37 passing yards. Each of the last eight matches has resulted in a total score of 38 points or less.

Army defeated Navy for the third time in four years in 2020. Prior to then, Navy had dominated the Black Knights, defeating them every year from 2002 to 2015.

Army is 6-1 ATS against Navy in their last seven meetings. Army -7.5 vs Navy Saturday pic.twitter.com/X2nT33ny6t

The game airs on CBS at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday.

The Black Knights have been far superior this season, going 8-3 and riding a four-game winning run before the game. The Midshipmen are 3-8, but they are coming off a 38-14 victory over Temple.

Army is the nation’s No. 2 running team, averaging 301.2 yards per game on the ground thanks to its triple-option offense. With an average of 228.7 running yards, Navy is in second place.

Christian Anderson, Army’s quarterback, has 545 passing yards and 519 rushing yards. Navy’s Isaac Ruoss leads the team in rushing with 157 carries for 608 yards.

The Black Knights’ run defense is ranked 11th in the country. The Midshipmen are one of just 14 teams in the country that score less points per game than they do.

Navy has a 61-53-7 all-time record in the rivalry.

Army wins 17-7 over Navy, according to my prediction.