Armin Laschet: Merkel’s Crown is Still Being Pursued by the “Comeback King”

Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel’s party’s candidate for chancellor, may have had a shambolic election campaign characterized by gaffes, but he has a reputation for perseverance and digging in his heels.

The charming 60-year-old, who has been described as having the ability to “sit out” opponents by Der Spiegel magazine, is doing just that as he advances his claim to head Germany’s next government, despite preliminary election results showing his party lagging its rival Social Democratic Party.

He vowed that he would “do everything we can to form a government led by the (conservative) Union,” indicating that all was not yet lost.

Laschet, who was elected as the CDU’s leader in January, was for a long time the overwhelming favorite to succeed Merkel when she steps down following the election on Sunday.

However, surveys showed the conservative coalition sliding behind the SPD after he made a series of gaffes on the campaign road.

Laschet’s lowest point came in July, when he was captured on camera smiling during a homage to flood victims in North Rhine-Westphalia, where he is the regional leader.

He’s also been chastised for his hesitant approach to the Covid-19 outbreak in the region, with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung calling him as “indecisive, sometimes acting hastily.”

Even on election day, when he voted in his hometown of Aachen, he was widely mocked for folding his ballot with his choices exposed, which is against German election laws.

If Laschet is successful in gaining access to the chancellery, it will not be the first time he has defied the odds.

After a drawn-out battle with the CSU’s Markus Soeder, Laschet was elected CDU leader against the odds and went on to secure the conservatives’ candidacy for chancellor candidate.

He also surpassed the polls in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, to win an astonishing regional election in 2017.

In a recent TV interview, Laschet was asked if he believes he is frequently underestimated, and he responded, “many have undoubtedly miscalculated.”

Laschet, a fervent Catholic, was born in Aachen, Germany, to a coalminer father. He grew up between the Belgian and Dutch borders.

“It doesn’t matter where your coworker comes from, what religion he practices, or how he looks when you’re down in the mine. What matters is whether or not you can trust him,” he told his party colleagues in January.

Laschet began his career as a lawyer. Brief News from Washington Newsday.