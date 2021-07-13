Arjan Bhullar of ONE Championship “Knows” How To Beat UFC Heavyweight Champion

Arjan Bhullar, an Indian wrestler, won the ONE Championship heavyweight title last May with a decisive victory over Filipino-American Brandon Vera.

The 35-year-old veteran, who is now at the top of his division, says he is excited about what lies ahead in his career.

“Becoming a champion has had an immediate impact on my life. So many new prospects have opened up for me, and I’m very pleased about them. We’ll be making a lot of announcements here in the coming weeks and months. Bhullar told the International Business Times, “Life has changed, and the entire globe is about to find out in which way.”

“I’m hungrier than I’ve ever been. All of these new opportunities, the platform I have, the level I’m at – I’ve worked for many, many years – an entire career – to get here. I’m starving to keep climbing and reach the next level, the next challenge. I’m not about to reach a stalemate. I’m not about to take a dip. I want to go climbing. That is my thinking, and I am looking forward to the following steps.”

A prospective battle with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is one of those possibilities, but it is clearly far-fetched.

Chatri Sityodtong, the head honcho of ONE Championship, hinted a hypothetical UFC vs. ONE big event a few weeks ago.

Although a cross-promotional event involving opposing organizations is uncommon, it is not unheard of.

Regardless, the prospect of ONE Championship’s greatest athletes facing off against the UFC’s best has sparked a lot of interest on social media.

Bhullar, predictably, is willing to face Ngannou.

“Francis is a beast of a man, a knockout machine, and an African champion in his own right. His body of work has earned me a lot of admiration. I’m trying to accomplish for India what he’s attempting to do for Africa. I’m doing for my people what he’s attempting to do for his. He has a fantastic foundation with which he assists others. Bhullar added, “He has wonderful values as an individual, all of those things, and he’s a champion, just like me.”

“That would be an excellent matchup.”

When asked how he would fight and defeat Ngannou if they ever found themselves in the same cage, Bhullar laid out his strategy.

"There's a strategy for defeating him. He's got a lot of knockout power, but with that kind of force comes a drawback for people who have it.