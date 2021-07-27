Arjan Bhullar, a disgruntled UFC heavyweight, is urging him to join ONE Championship.

From time to time, ONE Championship polls its supporters to determine which athletes it should recruit next.

ONE Championship asked the issue again in a post on its official Instagram page, and a familiar name appeared in the comments section.

Stipe Miocic, the former UFC heavyweight champion, responded with a few emoticons, as if indicating that he was interested in joining the Asian organization.

It was unsurprising that it provoked quick discussion among fans, albeit with mixed results.

Later, a fan account reminded Miocic that UFC president Dana White planned to match him up with the winner of the fight between current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and top contender Derrick Lewis.

Miocic responded, expressing his dissatisfaction with the current situation.

“@mmabettingclub I shouldn’t have to wait for a winner because I’ve defended the heavyweight title the most times in history… We (Miocic and Ngannou) are 1-1, but DC has instant rematches and trilogies scheduled against me?” Miocic penned the piece.

Without a doubt, Miocic is pursuing a third fight with Ngannou. With the way the UFC is going, it doesn’t look like he’ll be receiving his wish anytime soon.

If Ngannou and Lewis fight later this year, Miocic may not be able to fight for the heavyweight title again until early to mid-2022.

Arjan Bhullar, ONE Championship’s heavyweight kingpin, is one person who would enthusiastically welcome Miocic to the organization.

The 35-year-old Indian thug left the UFC in 2019 and joined ONE Championship the following year.

In his promotional debut, he defeated former title challenger Mauro Cerilli, earning him a rematch with then-champion Brandon Vera.

Despite the seemingly overwhelming odds, Bhullar easily defeated Vera to win the crown last May.

Bhullar responded to Miocic’s comments on Instagram, even urging that firm CEO Chatri Sityodtong pull off another spectacular move.

“@stipemiocic I notice you. There’s no need to ponder about it; just get out of here. I bust you up and finish the job for my older brother DC. @yodchatri #WeAreAKA Bossman Bhullar commented on Instagram, “Let’s do a trade.”

In late 2018, ONE Championship made waves when it announced the trade of Ben Askren to the UFC in exchange for Demetrious Johnson.

Miocic is unlikely to join with ONE Championship unless another deal occurs, as he is still under contract with the UFC.

It’s more likely that Miocic was joking around on social media.

Miocic’s dissatisfaction with how his situation is being handled, on the other hand, is palpable. Brief News from Washington Newsday.