Arizona Wildcats Stay Perfect with Dominant Win Over Cincinnati

The Arizona Wildcats rolled to a 77-51 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats on January 21, 2026, keeping their perfect season intact and extending their unbeaten streak to 19-0. Arizona’s strong defense and dominant inside play were key to the win, as they smothered the Bearcats’ offense throughout the game.

Wildcats’ Defense Takes Control

The game at the McKale Memorial Center in Tucson began with both teams eager to make a statement. Arizona, ranked No. 1 in the country, was facing a Cincinnati team that had just upset No. 2 Iowa State. However, despite a strong start from the Bearcats, Arizona quickly imposed its will with stifling defense. Cincinnati, which struggled with road games all season, was held to just 30.4% shooting from the field and a miserable 19% from three-point range.

The Bearcats opened the game with a 14-1 run to briefly take a 20-16 lead, but Arizona responded with its signature defensive pressure. Motiejus Krivas, the Wildcats’ towering 7-foot-2 forward, led the way with 8 first-half points and 5 rebounds, helping Arizona regain the lead before halftime, 33-27. Despite shooting only 36.7% in the first half, Arizona’s defense was enough to control the game.

Coach Tommy Lloyd acknowledged the team’s defensive strength postgame, stating, “There are going to be nights when the shooting isn’t there. As long as the defensive effort remains consistent, though, the wins will keep coming.” True to his word, Arizona’s defense only tightened in the second half.

The Wildcats surged in the final 20 minutes, opening up a 58-44 lead with a 20-4 run. Arizona’s dominance inside continued, outscoring Cincinnati 48-14 in the paint and finishing with a plus-13 rebounding advantage. Krivas played a crucial role, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds. Freshman Koa Peat added 13 points and six rebounds, while Brayden Burries, another standout freshman, recorded his second career double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.

Cincinnati, which was hoping to make history as the first team since Kansas in 1989-90 to defeat both the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in consecutive games, never found a rhythm offensively. The Bearcats shot just 17-of-56 from the field, and their hopes were dashed as Arizona’s defense stifled their attempts to rally. Shon Abaev led Cincinnati with 13 points off the bench, but it was clear that Arizona’s size and discipline overwhelmed the Bearcats.

Emotional Return for Kriisa

A poignant moment in the game came when former Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa returned to Tucson with Cincinnati. Kriisa, who played his first three college seasons at Arizona before transferring, had been sidelined with an injury but played one minute in a reserve role. Arizona fans warmly welcomed Kriisa back, with a video tribute acknowledging his contributions to the program. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke highly of Kriisa’s competitive spirit, saying, “It was great to see Kerr back on this floor. He’s a competitor, and we have a lot of respect for what he did here.”

With the win, Arizona improved to 19-0 overall and 6-0 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats now turn their attention to their upcoming home game against West Virginia, while Cincinnati faces a quick turnaround with a road matchup at Arizona State. Despite the loss, Bearcats head coach Wes Miller remains optimistic about his team’s development, acknowledging the challenge Arizona presented. “We knew this would be a challenge,” Miller said. “Arizona is No. 1 for a reason. But we’ll learn from this and get better.”

Arizona’s perfect record and elite defense continue to make them a formidable contender for the national title. With a mix of experienced veterans and talented freshmen, the Wildcats look poised to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament as their season progresses.