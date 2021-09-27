Argentina’s rugby bosses apologize for a photo shoot “mistake.”

Argentina’s coach Mario Ledesma was outraged after a captains photo shoot went ahead without Pumas captain Julian Montoya, prompting an apology from Rugby Championship bosses on Monday.

The occasion in Townsville on Friday was to advertise a doubleheader of rugby action the next day, with Australian captain Michael Hooper, New Zealand’s Ardie Savea, and South Africa’s Siya Kolisi standing with the championship trophy.

However, Montoya was not present because the squad had not yet arrived in the town in northern Queensland.

an enraged Ledesma condemned the decision to go forward with the game nevertheless as “disrespectful” to his team and country, saying it “hurts a lot.”

“All we ask is to be treated properly and with respect, which was clearly not the case in this situation,” he said.

Sanzaar, the Southern Hemisphere’s governing body, and Rugby Australia both issued statements admitting to making a mistake.

“Sanzaar and Rugby Australia management would like to express its regret to Argentina Rugby for the mistake that resulted in a photograph being circulated in the media that distorted the Rugby Championship by omitting Argentina,” they stated.

Both teams said they accepted “full responsibility” and “completely understood Argentina Rugby’s disappointment.”

They stated, “Sanzaar would like to officially state that no disrespect was intended.”

“And would want to congratulate Argentina Rugby for its selfless and dedicated contribution to the Rugby Championship, which is exemplified by the fact that it has played all of its matches away from home in the last two years.”

Sanzaar added that they agreed to continue the session so that photos of Savea and Kolisi together may be taken before of the landmark 100th Test between the two countries.

Hooper was also on hand to debut the Wallabies’ new indigenous-inspired jersey.

“However, a communications breakdown during the photo session resulted in an image of the three attending captains with the trophy, without the absent Argentina captain,” they continued.

Due to Covid travel limitations, the Rugby Championship’s final four rounds will be played completely in Queensland, Australia.