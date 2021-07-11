Argentina defeats Brazil to win the Copa America, bringing Messi’s trophy drought to an end.

Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi won his first championship with his national team in the Copa America final on Saturday, thanks to Angel Di Maria’s goal, which handed Argentina a 1-0 victory over hosts Brazil.

Argentina’s 28-year drought for a major title came to an end with the triumph at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, which also ended Brazil’s 2,500-day unbeaten home record.

Argentina last won a major event in 1993, when the legendary Gabriel Batistuta scored a brace in the Copa final in Ecuador, giving Argentina a 2-1 victory over Mexico.

It was the first time in six editions that Brazil had failed to win the title while playing at home.

While Messi’s quest is over, Brazil’s Neymar, five years his junior, is still without a major international championship after missing the Selecao’s victory on home soil two years ago due to injury.

Argentina won a tense and tense match owing to Di Maria’s goal on the 22nd minute.

With a first-time finish, the 33-year-old winger sprinted onto Rodrigo De Paul’s beautiful through ball and lobbed Brazil goalkeeper Ederson.

Messi had a golden opportunity to seal the victory two minutes from time, but he stumbled as he was clear through with just Ederson to beat.