Argentina defeats Bolivia and Brazil, with Messi breaking Pele’s record.

Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory against Bolivia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick to surpass Pele as the highest international striker in South American football history.

Messi scored his 77th, 78th, and 79th international goals to keep Argentina on track for a spot in next year’s finals in Qatar, where they will face a Bolivian team that is near the bottom of the table.

In the 14th minute, the 34-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, who was making his 153rd appearance for Argentina, pulled level with Pele’s long-standing record of 77 goals, nutmegging a defender and curving a stunning drive past Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

In the 64th minute, the Argentina captain scored his second of the night, sprinting into the Bolivian area and exchanging a one-two with Lautaro Martinez before slotting away a close-range goal.

Messi completed his ninth international hat-trick two minutes from time, burying a rebound from close range after Lampe just parried a shot from the edge of the box.

After the game, an emotional Messi said, “I’ve waited a long time for this.”

“Now I’m going to enjoy it; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after such a lengthy wait. “I am overjoyed,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a big adversary of the former Barcelona player, holds the all-time record for goals scored in international football, with 111 from 180 appearances.

The win came just four days after Argentina’s qualifier against regional rivals Brazil in Sao Paulo was called off after seven minutes due to a Covid-19 dispute.

After protesting the involvement of Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, as well as Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, the game was called off.

After being dismissed from the Argentina Football Association’s team, all four players charged by Brazil of fabricating admission records to the country did not play in Thursday’s game in Buenos Aires.

There was no evidence of a hangover from Argentina’s players’ squabble on Thursday, as Messi promptly seized center stage to smash Brazilian legend Pele’s record.

Argentina may have scored more goals if Messi had been in top form.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, who had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half, should have scored after being set up by Messi with a great chance on 39 minutes, but dragged his shot wide from close range.

