Are Olympians compensated for their efforts?

For the vast majority of athletes, competing in the Olympics, much alone winning a medal, is the peak of their careers.

Athletes compete for four years in the hopes of taking home a gold medal, from established stars to the average next-door man or lady competing in relatively obscure events.

Olympic success brings financial rewards, which can range from a little fortune for athletes competing in so-called “minor sports” to a drop in the ocean for NBA stars and some of the world’s finest golfers and swimmers.

So, are Olympic athletes compensated?

Here’s a breakdown of how much money athletes may expect to earn at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

How much do Olympic athletes in the United States earn?

The amount that US athletes can take home varies based on the participation of national governing bodies under the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) program, making it notoriously difficult to quantify. Athletes who are ranked in the top 16 in the world in an Olympic sport, for example, earn around $40,000 per year from the USOPC as part of an athlete partnership deal. Others, such as American figure skater Adam Rippon, who is at the pinnacle of his sport, can struggle to make ends meet.

In 2013, Rippon, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, told CNBC that he was so broke that he had to steal apples from the gym where he was training.

The amount of money that athletes will earn if they win a medal in Tokyo is known. According to the USOPC website, U.S. Olympians will get $37,500 for each gold medal, $22,500 for a silver medal, and $15,000 for a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics; the pot is split evenly for team sports.

The amounts on offer remain identical from the 2018 Winter Olympics and mark a 50% increase over what U.S. Olympic medalists got in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

What is the value of medal bonuses for American Olympians?

Although receiving $37,500 for a gold medal is a sweet cherry on top of an already delicious cake, the bonuses on offer to American Olympians are far from the most lucrative in the world.