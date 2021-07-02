Arazi, a Breeders’ Cup legend, died at the age of 32.

Arazi, who won the 1991 Breeders’ Cup with possibly the most stunning victory by a two-year-old in racing history, died at the age of 32.

Arazi’s performance in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs, which he won for Allen Paulson, who eventually sold a 50% part to Sheikh Mohammed, is still remembered today.

The flashy Blushing Groom colt, ridden by Pat Valenzuela, was nearly 15 lengths off the lead before a jaw-dropping mid-race move saw him weave between horses and stroll past big rival Bertrando – with commentator Tom Durkin famously exclaiming, “and Arazi runs right by him!” and adding, “here indeed is a superstar!”

Bertrando was defeated by Arazi by a margin of five lengths, as Arazi completed an almost unrivaled juvenile season, winning all seven of his starts, including three additional Group One victories.

Bertrando would go on to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic as a four-year-old, while Arazi would never achieve the same heights.

After finishing eighth to Lil E.Tee in the Kentucky Derby, he finished fifth to Brief Truce in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. He won the Group Two Prix du Rond Pont, but his career came to an end when he finished last in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

After stints at stud in the United Kingdom, America, and Japan, as well as a season in Switzerland, he spent his final years at Stockwell Stud in Melbourne.

Stockwell Thoroughbreds released a statement announcing Arazi’s death in Australia, saying, “It is with enormous regret that Stockwell Thoroughbreds announces the passing of one of the racing world’s most beloved champions, Arazi, at the grand age of 32.”

"In 1991, the small chestnut with the crooked blaze that made him almost instantly recognizable captivated the minds of racing fans all over the world when he turned in one of the most spectacular performances ever seen on a racetrack by coming from last to first.