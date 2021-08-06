April Ross and Alix Klineman, both of the United States, have won Olympic gold in beach volleyball.

April Ross, an American beach volleyball player who won gold alongside Alix Klineman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, appears to have struck gold for the third time. On Friday morning in Tokyo (Thursday night in America), Ross and Klineman needed only two short sets to beat the Australians and win the gold.

The Americans won gold in straight sets over the Australians, 21-15, 21-16.

Ross and Klineman hugged each other as soon as the Americans won the final point in the second set, which looked as much relieved as it did jubilant. While Ross conversed with a few passers-by, Klineman sat on the bench and took it all in, evidently crying tears of delight.

The Americans were seeded second in the Olympic event and went unbeaten to win it.

It’s the first American gold medal in women’s Olympic beach volleyball since Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings defeated Ross and Jennifer Kessy in the gold medal final at the London Games in 2012.

Ross and Jennings paired together at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, only to win bronze.