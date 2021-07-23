April Ross, an Olympic beach volleyball player, drew incredible courage from her mother’s death.

April Ross was a small child when she sat in her bed, crying, trying to figure out what sport she wanted to do for the rest of her life. Would it be volleyball or soccer? She was perplexed and terrified of selecting the incorrect option.

April’s mother, Margie, came to her side to console her and assure her that she would support her no matter what path she chose.

“I was crying, and my mother simply kept encouraging me that no matter what I decided, everything would be fine. April stated, “She didn’t try to steer me one way or the other; she was simply there for me.”

April Ross picked volleyball as her career route, and it has been a success thus far. She now wishes to turn it golden.

April Ross is a beach volleyball player from the United States who is competing in her third Olympic Games and with a third different playing partner. She and Alix Klineman are the No. 2 seeds coming into the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Ross won a silver medal with partner Jennifer Kessy in the 2012 London Olympics, and a bronze with partner Kerri Walsh-Jennings at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She, on the other hand, suddenly desires more. She’s after gold, and she’s determined to get it for her mother.

She draws strength from the memory of her mother, who fought metastatic breast cancer for ten years.

When April was a sophomore at the University of Southern California, Margie, the family’s soft-hearted emotional glue, passed away in 2001. She embraced all stray cats and even nursed them until they could care for themselves.

She still draws on her mother’s strength and courage to motivate her on the court, in her health, and in promoting good health around the world, despite the passage of 20 years.

Ross remembers her mother’s courage, perseverance, and kind heart even now, as she competes in the Olympics against the best beach volleyball players in the world—one year after COVID turned the world upside down and postponed the 2020 Games until 2021.

There’s the pressure of the Olympics, and then there’s the added pressure of being favored to medal once more.

“I believe you may succumb to pressure if you allow it to. It is present, but it is also a part of the process. This is a condensed version of the information.