Approximately 96 percent of NBA players have been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Silver.

Despite union opposition to a league-wide mandate, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Monday that about 96 percent of the league’s players have now been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Silver told reporters on the eve of the start of the new NBA season, which begins on Tuesday, that the number of immunized players had climbed and would continue to rise once the season began.

“Roughly 96 percent of our players are vaccinated,” Silver told reporters, “and that percentage will certainly bump up a bit when the season starts.”

Vaccine hesitancy has loomed large in the lead-up to the 2021-2022 season, with Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving virtually being benched due to his failure to be vaccinated.

Irving is unable to play for the Nets at home due to a city rule requiring individuals in public indoor venues to be vaccinated.

Irving will not play in either home or away games as long as he is not immunized, according to the Nets.

Silver said Monday that he hoped Irving would alter his opinion about the vaccine in the future, but that he supported the New York rules that had put his career in jeopardy.

“I hope Kyrie gets immunized, regardless of how strongly he feels about it,” Silver said. “I’d love to see him play basketball this season, and I’d want to see the Brooklyn Nets have their full complement of players on the floor.”

When asked if he thought Irving’s predicament was fair, Silver responded, “I believe Irving’s situation is fair.” “I’m not sure if being fair is the best strategy because this virus is anything but fair.

“In terms of who it affects, it’s indiscriminate, and I believe it’s entirely reasonable that New York and other places have implemented rules requiring people who work and visit arenas to get vaccinated.

“That appears to be a responsible public health judgment made by those locales, and those are the conditions in which the Nets operate.”

Silver stated that he supported a league-wide vaccination mandate, which the NBA Players Association opposed but the NBA Referees Association supported.

Silver stated, “I would have rather that the players association agree on required vaccines in the end.”

“Despite considerable criticism from members, our officials’ union agreed to obligatory vaccines. However, I believe we could have prevented most of the adversarial character of these difficulties for our gamers in the end (with a mandate).

"It would have been ideal for everyone if each player had participated.