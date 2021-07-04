Apart from one problem, Renato Sanches’ move to Liverpool makes sense.

Although it is easier than ever to consume football from around the world, international events nevertheless provide a good opportunity to observe players who might otherwise go unnoticed.

This has been the case for Liverpool fans watching Euro 2020, as many of them have been impressed with Renato Sanches of Portugal.

The Lille midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield this summer, and the speculation will continue until the Reds find a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Indeed, new reports from France’s L’Equipe say that both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in a move.

Sanches has two years left on his contract, so now would be a good moment for the French champions to sell him if they want to get the most money out of him.

In the book Soccernomics, one of the golden laws is that “stars of previous World Cups or European Championships are overvalued.”

People can be easily swayed by a standout performance in a limited sample size of a summer tournament and overpay for a player who will never shine as brilliantly again.

Toto Schillaci, for example, won the Golden Boot at Italia ’90 but only scored one more goal for Italy after that. In the instance of Sanches, however, the 23-year-old has just been playing to his country’s strengths.

If you only followed Premier League football, you might remember his time at Swansea City in 2017/18 and wonder what all the buzz is about.

Twelve appearances for a team that was relegated would always tell you considerably less than a career in which you won four league titles in three different nations.

Clearly, Liverpool’s analytics department is more interested in long-term trends than loan periods or international football, and there’s a good chance they’ve been intrigued by what they’ve seen.

His ability to drive forward with the ball and execute sharp passes into the final third has enthralled fans. The numbers support the Portuguese international’s strength in these areas.

As of July 1st, among midfielders who have played at least 180 minutes at Euro 2016. The summary comes to a close.