Apart from Alex Ferguson, this official was a key figure in Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United.

Ed Woodward, Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman, is said to have played a key part in reuniting Cristiano Ronaldo with the club this summer.

According to Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, Woodward, who is scheduled to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, organized the Ronaldo transaction and ensured the club’s owners granted their approval.

“I’ve heard Ed Woodward played a key part in this transfer. He allegedly organized the deal and guaranteed that the owners could approve it. Sir Alex Ferguson is another guy who played an emotional role in this arrangement. In a recent interview, Sheth was quoted by Football365 as saying, “He made what isn’t a famous phone call to Ronaldo last week to say, ‘Get back to Manchester United.'”

At the start of his senior career, Ronaldo spent six years at Old Trafford. In 2003, he switched from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, and the rest is history. In 292 competitive games with the Red Devils, he scored 118 goals and supplied 69 assists, helping the team win three Premier League titles in a row and a Champions League trophy.

When he joined Real Madrid in 2009, the Portuguese captain built a reputation as Manchester United’s No. 7 and brought it with him.

Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is unlikely to earn him the No. 7 shirt, which is presently worn by Edinson Cavani.

After departing Manchester United in 2009, Ronaldo, who scored 551 club goals in stints with Real Madrid and Juventus, admitted in an interview that now is the appropriate time for him to return.

“I have a long and illustrious history with this magnificent club. I was there when I was 18 years old, and I’m overjoyed to come back after a 12-year absence. So I’m incredibly happy and excited to play my first game,” Ronaldo told Manchester United’s press.

Ronaldo said of his decision to return to Old Trafford, “I think it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.” In my perspective, it is spot on. I’ve moved from Juventus to Manchester, and it’s a new chapter for me. I’m really delighted and grateful, and I want to keep going, to try to help Manchester achieve big results, to win trophies, and to win amazing things.”