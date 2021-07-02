Anya Shrubsole is relieved to be back after a “tough year.”

Anya Shrubsole reflected on a “very challenging year” as she prepares to assist England secure an unassailable lead over India in their multi-format women’s series.

After a one-off Test tie, England is 6-2 up after winning the first two one-day internationals, and they might complete a 50-over clean sweep on Saturday to ensure they remain unbeaten before three Twenty20s.

These games have been a welcome reprieve for Shrubsole, who said she lacked match sharpness in five T20s against the West Indies last summer after foot surgery, and then missed the winter tour to New Zealand due to a knee ailment.

The 29-year-old stated, “The first ODI was my first ODI in about 18-20 months, so it’s just really good to be back out with the squad after a pretty trying year for me personally.”

“I maybe didn’t perform as well as I would have liked coming off the (T20) World Cup (in February and March) and going straight into having foot surgery and getting back in shape for the West Indies.

“Then, in a bizarre fielding incident during training, I injured my knee and had to miss the New Zealand tour.

“I haven’t played much in the last year because I’ve had a couple of long rehabs, which are always difficult. They appear to hit a little harder when you’re closer to the conclusion of your career than the beginning.”

Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver’s unbeaten fifties helped England to an eight-wicket victory in the first ODI at Bristol, while Kate Cross’ five-for and Sophia Dunkley’s 73 not out helped England to a five-wicket victory at Taunton.

“I very much feel that winning is a habit that you get into and stay in and keep playing good cricket because it just builds confidence,” Shrubsole said ahead of the final ODI at New Road.

“I think the squad is in a really fantastic spot right now; we’ve got a lot of individuals in form, a lot of people contributing to the club, and that’s the kind of situation you want to be in. (This is a brief piece.)