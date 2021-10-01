Antonio Rudiger Is Happy With Chelsea Despite Contract Disputes, According To Transfer Rumors.

According to trade guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger has given no signs of wanting to leave the club.

On Twitter, Romano stated, “Chelsea is still negotiating with Toni Rudiger’s agents on [a]new deal.”

“Discussions are ongoing–there is no salary agreement, but it isn’t over because Rudiger is so pleased with Chelsea and (Thomas) Tuchel.”

Both the club and Rudiger have been eager to reach an agreement because the player has been an integral part of manager Thomas Tuchel’s system at Stamford Bridge.

The two parties have always been close to reaching an agreement, according to reports from mid-September, with the only sticking point being Rudiger’s weekly salaries.

Chelsea has been trying to persuade Rudiger to extend his contract, which would pay him £140,000 ($193,81) per week, in order to keep him as a key member of the team until his deal ends next summer.

As he approaches 30, it’s widely assumed that the 28-year-old believes his next contract will be his final big salary.

If Rudiger does not choose to re-sign, he is free to speak with other clubs during the January transfer window in his hunt for a new club.

According to Romano, two large teams are interested in luring Rudiger away from Chelsea.

In the same tweet, Romano stated that “FC Bayern (Munich) and Real Madrid are interested in him if he becomes a free agent.”

A move to either team would be beneficial to the high-IQ defender, since both could use the boost.

Chelsea is well aware that losing Rudiger next summer will require them to look for a new defender in the transfer market, potentially jeopardizing their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Tuchel stated in mid-September that he thinks both parties can reach an agreement quickly and that he is unconcerned about the extension discussions failing.

“He’s been playing extremely well for a long time and is very consistent at a high level,” Tuchel added.

“We are in good hands; I am calm and peaceful, and whatever must be done will be done.”

The Blues’ most recent match was a UEFA Champions League defeat to Juventus, in which the defense conceded a Federico Chiesa goal ten seconds into the second half.