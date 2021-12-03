Antonio Rudiger is ‘certainly leaving’ Chelsea, according to reports.

According to former Arsenal midfielder and now pundit Paul Merson, rumored Liverpool summer transfer target Antonio Rudiger is ‘absolutely leaving’ Chelsea.

Rudiger has improved dramatically under Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, becoming one of the best defenders in Europe.

With his contract set to expire next summer, the Germany international will be free to speak with clubs outside of England when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Ibrahim Konate, who signed from RB Leipzig in the past transfer window, provide Jurgen Klopp with a variety of alternatives at centre-back.

However, signing a player of Rudiger’s caliber is something Liverpool may not be able to pass up, especially on a free transfer, and Merson believes he will not commit to the Blues.

“Chelsea will miss Antonio Rudiger when he leaves because replacing him will cost £60-70 million,” Merson wrote in the Daily Star.

“Rudiger is unmistakably departing. He would have signed a new contract by now if he wanted to. There’s no way he’s staying now.

“Teams will be lining up around the block to sign him, and someone will pay him a lorryload of cash to do so.”

Since returning from injury this season, Van Dijk has been a revelation, and Matip has shined alongside him when fit.

Konate is still getting used to his new surroundings, having last played 90 minutes in the Champions League victory over Porto at the end of last month.

Gomez is close to returning from injury, but Klopp has announced he will miss Saturday’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.