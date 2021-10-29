Antonio Conte Names 9 Players To Build Manchester United Team; Harry Maguire Is Left Out: Report

Antonio Conte, who is being touted as a prospective successor to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is said to want to construct a team around nine players, none of whom are club captain Harry Maguire.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford are among Conte’s nine preferred players, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

Solskjaer’s so-called defense, which allowed five goals against Liverpool last weekend, was built around Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and their absence by Conte is not surprising.

Conte, who previously managed Chelsea in the Premier League, is known for using a back three and wing-backs, which explains Wan-omission Bissaka’s and Telles’ selection. According to Teamtalk, Conte is known for playing with a back three and wing-backs, which would explain Wan-exclusion Bissaka’s and Telles’ inclusion.

Following Manchester United’s biggest defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool FC last weekend, Solskjaer is under immense pressure to turn things around. Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Maguire and Co 5-0, and Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League rankings for 2021-22.

While Solskjaer has been given a three-game ultimatum to achieve the needed results, a number of managers have been mentioned as prospective successors, with Italian manager Antonio Conte being one of the most prominent names.

After leading Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season, Conte is currently without a club to manage.

Apart from Conte, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is being touted as a prospective candidate for Solskjaer. Pochiettino is well-established in Paris and manages some of the most talented players of the present generation, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

Cesc Fabregas, a former Chelsea player, had described Conte as the most difficult coach he has ever worked with. For two years, Fabregas and Conte were teammates at Stamford Bridge, where they won the Premier League and the FA Cup.