Antonio Conte is about to lend Liverpool a big hand in their Champions League campaign.

On Monday, the Champions League knockout stages were drawn, and Liverpool will meet Inter Milan when the league returns in mid-February.

The timing seemed fitting given Liverpool’s next Premier League opponents, Tottenham Hotspur, and their new manager Antonio Conte, who left Inter during the summer.

Despite his departure, Conte’s influence continues to be felt at the San Siro.

Simeone Inzaghi, the man who has replaced the ex-Chelsea manager on the hot seat, has kept his 3-5-2 system.

Inzaghi has made little changes to the winning formula from last season, with Edin Dzeko replacing the departing Romelu Lukaku up front, and it is proving to be a wise decision.

Inter won Serie A in 2020-21 under Conte, and they are in first place again this season, having scored the most goals and surrendering the second-fewest on the defensive side of the game.

Liverpool has a busy winter schedule ahead of their high-profile match against Inter, but their match against Tottenham this weekend could provide an indication of how they will fare when the Champions League resumes.

Conte has taken over as manager of Spurs, and he is aiming to instill many of his established ideas, including a back-three system, in his new group of players.

The 3-5-2 formation he used against Inter has been tweaked somewhat to 3-4-3 at Tottenham, but Liverpool’s performance on Sunday might be similar to their performance against Inter in February.

Klopp has worked with Conte four times as a coach, but the two have yet to be separated. The Reds manager has won one, lost one, and drawn two of the four meetings, despite not having the better team.

Given the strength of his Liverpool team, that will alter this weekend.

And if the Reds can dominate at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they should expect the same in the San Siro two months from now.