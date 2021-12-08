Antonio Conte explains the full nature of Spurs’ coronavirus epidemic ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Antonio Conte has revealed that eight players and five staff people from Tottenham Hotspur have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lilywhites face Rennes in the Europa League tomorrow evening, and a victory is required to advance to the next round of the competition.

Despite the absence of several players, the match will be played since a team must have fewer than 13 players or no registered goalkeeper available for a game to be postponed, according to UEFA rules.

If the situation at Spurs continues to deteriorate in the coming days, it might have ramifications for next Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s side could face a weaker Tottenham side, with players unable to return to the first team until their isolation periods are completed and negative results are received.

Those who do return to training may find that they still need to improve their fitness.

Domestic games must go forward when a club has 14 or more players named on its squad list available, according to the Premier League handbook for the current season, however games can be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis.

Conte informed reporters today about the dreadful scenario Spurs are in: “The situation makes me very worried because the situation is serious.”

“It’s highly contagious, and there’s a significant infection.” We’re a little worried right now since we have no idea what will happen tomorrow.

“Who are you going to see tomorrow?” Me? I’m not sure.

“I’d rather be me than a player.” Because we have interaction with our families when we return home, it is not suitable for everyone.”