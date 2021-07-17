Antoine Griezmann’s price, Ismaila Sarr’s proposal, and Harry Wilson’s desire for a move to Liverpool

As the start of the new domestic seasons approaches around Europe, transfer window speculation has intensified, with Liverpool linked with a move for some of the world’s most coveted players.

This is your July 17 transfer round-up.

Wilson, Harry

Express

Benfica and Brentford are both said to be interested in signing Liverpool’s Welsh winger Harry Wilson this summer.

Wilson’s contract with the Reds expires in 2023, however he has yet to play in the Premier League for the club and only appeared in one EFL Cup game last season before joining Cardiff City on loan for the balance of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is said to value the Welsh international, who represented his country at Euro 2020, at £10 million.

Wilson’s future appears to be away from Anfield, given Liverpool’s desire to get him off their books and the player’s desire to play in the Premier League.

Ismaila Sarr (Ismaila Sarr)

HITC

The Reds are rumoured to be interested in recruiting Watford’s outstanding player, Ismaila Sarr, once more.

Sarr has been linked with a move to Liverpool for several years, ever since he began to show his worth in a Watford shirt.

With 90min stating that the winger himself is interested on a move to Anfield, the Reds may have received the boost they want.

While the Watford Observer believes that the newly-promoted Premier League team is unaware of any ‘serious or formal approach’ from Klopp and Liverpool, it is thought that if the 23-year-old wants to join the club, he will have to ‘push’ for a move.

Griezmann, Antoine

90min

Although it has been claimed that Antoine Griezmann’s agent has met with a number of Premier League clubs to discuss a possible transfer, Atletico Madrid remains the frontrunner to sign the Frenchman.

Liverpool has been informed of the Barcelona forward's availability, with the La Liga star reportedly available at a low amount as Barcelona prepares to write off the £107 million they paid to purchase him just two years ago in an attempt to get his expensive