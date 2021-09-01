Antoine Griezmann has returned to Atletico Madrid after leaving Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann, a France forward, has returned to Atletico Madrid on the final day of the season, just two years after departing to join Barcelona, the clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who scored 133 goals in his first term with Atletico, has returned on a one-year loan with the option of an extension, according to Atletico.

On the club’s website, the club remarked, “Welcome back, Griezmann!”

Barcelona had to let six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi depart for Paris Saint-Germain last month due to financial difficulties.

Since signing for 120 million euros in 2019, Griezmann has been one of their biggest earners.

Atletico Madrid acknowledged his departure, claiming that the club “would pay the player’s salaries” and that the loan agreement includes a mandatory permanent transfer clause when it expires.

The obligation-to-buy fee was apparently established at 40 million euros ($47.2 million) by neither club.

“FC Barcelona thanks Antoine Griezmann for his commitment and passion and wishes him the best of luck in the future,” the club stated in a statement.

Griezmann will play with Luis Suarez, who left Barcelona for Atletico Madrid a year ago.

Barcelona are expected to sign Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong as Griezmann’s successor, according to reports.

Both moves were “filed on time,” according to La Liga, and no extensions were granted.

In two seasons in Spain, De Jong has only scored 10 league goals.

After joining Diego Simeone’s side from Real Sociedad shortly after their surprise 2014 league title success, Griezmann’s sole big trophy with Atletico was the 2018 Europa League.

Last season, he helped Barcelona win the Copa del Rey, scoring the game’s first goal against Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Griezmann’s tenure at the Camp Nou, though, was mainly disappointing, with the 2018 World Cup winner scoring just 22 goals in 74 league games.

Griezmann’s departure was unexpected, given that he had started the first three games of the new season for Barcelona.

After Lionel Messi’s transition to Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United from Juventus, this is the latest big-name deal of the summer.

However, Kylian Mbappe’s highly anticipated deal to Real Madrid from PSG fell through on Tuesday.

Griezmann was part of a deadline-day clear-out by Barcelona, who completed his transfer while on international duty preparing for France’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

They also permitted Emerson Royal, a defender, to join Tottenham Hotspur, and Ilaix Moriba, a teenage midfielder, to join RB Leipzig.

