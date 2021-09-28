Anthony Joshua’s Biggest Mistake Against Oleksandr Usyk, According to Lennox Lewis

Anthony Joshua should have done one thing differently to beat Oleksandr Usyk, according to Lennox Lewis.

On Saturday, Usyk methodically demolished their hometown idol Joshua in front of almost 60,000 live fans in Tottenham.

Usyk outpointed Joshua after 12 rounds of outstanding fighting and was proclaimed the winner by unanimous decision to become the new WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion.

Lewis, Joshua’s compatriot and three-time world heavyweight champion, was one of the boxing greats who spoke out about Joshua’s lackluster performance.

According to Lewis, Joshua should not have allowed the fight to progress to the “eighth round” without being more aggressive.

Lewis wrote, “Gotta give it up to [Usyk] for a terrific tactical performance tonight.” “It’s not the end of the road for [Joshua], but you can’t be so cautious or wait until the eighth round to turn it on. Take what you’ve learned and use it to improve.”

He continued, “[Usyk] showed his pedigree in the ring tonight.” “I am the Amateur Champion. Gold medalist at the Olympics. Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion who has now advanced to World Heavyweight Champion. Taking the long road, putting in the hard work, and pursuing your goals passionately pays off.”

Joshua lost all of his belts in the surprise loss, and his ambitions for an all-British fight versus Tyson Fury were dashed.

Despite the circumstances, Matchroom boss and Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is confident that his client will redeem himself, beginning with a “rematch” with Usyk.

According to Hearn, it was a “difficult” and “grueling” battle, and Joshua may not discuss it at this time.

The Brit, on the other hand, will undoubtedly try to make a statement comeback.

Hearn told Sky Sports, “It’s straight back into the fire, and he (Joshua) will want to go straight back into that rematch.” “He’ll be the underdog this time in the rematch after that tonight, but that’s what he does.”

“It was a grueling fight,” he said. He’s not exactly speaking the way you’d expect him to right now. [He’s] heartbroken. He’s already bringing up the subject of training. They’d like to examine the eye socket. But he claims it’s great, despite the fact that it’s a humiliating defeat.”

Despite the hostility, Joshua used social media to send a message to the world and his London supporters.

On Twitter, Joshua tweeted, “Keep positive even though the world is falling in front of you.” “London, I adore you and thank you for everything!”