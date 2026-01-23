Anthony Joshua Breaks Silence After Fatal Crash Kills Two Close Friends

Anthony Joshua has publicly addressed the devastating car accident that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami. The 36-year-old boxing champion was a passenger in a black SUV that collided with a stationary lorry on a main road near Lagos, Nigeria, on December 29, 2025. While Joshua miraculously survived, the crash tragically ended the lives of his friends, leaving the boxer to deal with both physical and emotional wounds.

Tragedy Strikes During Holiday Trip

The accident occurred as Joshua was traveling with Ayodele and Ghami, both of whom were integral figures in his life. Despite sustaining injuries, Joshua remained hospitalized for several days before being discharged on New Year’s Eve. By January 2, he had returned to the UK, where he shared a photograph on social media with his mother and the families of his deceased friends, accompanied by the caption “My Brothers’ Keeper.” While the funerals for Ayodele and Ghami are taking place in London today, Joshua’s attendance remains uncertain due to concerns it could overshadow the somber occasion.

The boxer, who had previously visited the funeral parlour with his mother to pay respects to his fallen friends, expressed his grief and deep sadness over the loss. A statement released at the time confirmed Joshua’s discharge, noting that he was “clinically fit to recuperate from home” despite the heavy emotional toll he faced.

Meanwhile, the police investigation has brought further attention to the tragic event. On January 2, Joshua’s chauffeur, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was formally charged with multiple offenses related to the crash, including causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a valid license. The case is set to return to court on January 20. Kayode’s legal representative stated that the driver pleaded not guilty, citing potential brake failure as the cause of the accident. It has also been revealed that Joshua, initially seated in the front passenger seat, was asked to move to the rear by the driver, a decision that may have saved his life.

The crash occurred just days after Joshua had earned a dramatic sixth-round knockout victory over Jake Paul in a high-profile boxing match in Miami, netting £70 million. Joshua had been scheduled for another fight in February 2026, with a highly anticipated clash against Tyson Fury later in the year. However, promoter Frank Warren has expressed doubts about the timeline for any future bouts, suggesting that Joshua’s return to the ring may be delayed until late 2026, if not longer.

Those close to Joshua have noted the immense psychological toll the tragedy has taken on the fighter. Agash Satkunarajah, a friend of Ghami, remarked that it is unclear how the loss will affect Joshua’s future in the sport, as two of the most important figures in his boxing career are now gone. “I think mentally he’s going to be broken,” Satkunarajah said, referring to Joshua’s close friendship with Ghami, who also served as his strength and conditioning coach.

As Joshua grapples with his grief, it remains to be seen how this personal tragedy will influence his future both inside and outside the boxing ring.