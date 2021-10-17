Anthony Gordon stakes a claim to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Everton goal celebration.

Anthony Gordon has revealed that he “thinks about it every day” about scoring his first Everton goal.

Just before the international break, the winger was handed his first Premier League start of the season against Manchester United, and he put in a fantastic effort as his side drew 1-1.

The 20-year-old has yet to score for the first team despite breaking into the senior setup quickly after the team’s return from lockdown.

It is, nevertheless, something that he is always thinking about.

Gordon confessed: “I think about it every day. People warn me not to, therefore I try not to.

“Many of the players, such as Andros and others, have gone through these patches and other things, so I chat to them about it.

“But I can’t deny that I think about it on a daily basis. What it would be like to experience it and celebrate with the fans.” Gordon was linked with a summer loan move away from Everton, after spending the previous campaign on loan with Preston North End.

His stint with the Championship side in 2020/21, however, did not go as anticipated, and he returned with only 11 appearances across all competitions.

However, the 20-year-old has stated why he chose to stay with the Blues rather than leave for another loan spell away from Goodison Park this time.

“I always knew it was a possibility because my last loan didn’t go so well,” he explained, “but I also felt ready to be engaged this year from pre-season with how I was training.”

“I knew I was ready to take advantage of any possibilities that came my way. I knew [a loan]was an option, but it wasn’t where my mind was at the time, and I knew I was prepared, which I demonstrated.

“That’s why I decided to stay.”

Andros Townsend scored the equalizer for Everton against Manchester United last time out.

Everton’s summer signing copied Cristiano Ronaldo’s famed celebration after scoring a goal. Ronaldo had been presented to the match just moments earlier.

Gordon has admitted that if he had been the one to put the ball in the net, he would have done the same thing.

“Yeah, a few of them,” the winger said.

