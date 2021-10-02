Anthony Gordon has been handed a chance by Manchester United, according to Everton team news.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has given Anthony Gordon his first Premier League start of the season when the Toffees travel to Manchester United on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi has been ruled out of the team due to injury, so the Blues have made one alteration to the lineup that beat Norwich City 2-0 last weekend.

Everton’s starting lineup suggests they’ll stay with a 4-2-3-1 system, with Gordon making a direct switch to the left flank.

The youngster’s only other appearance this season came in the Carabao Cup against Queens Park Rangers.

Meanwhile, there are two spots on the bench for young players, with Lewis Dobbin and Charlie Whitaker among the replacements.