Anthony Gordon discusses Everton’s training ground work and a phone call from Lee Carsley.

Following a 90-minute performance against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, Anthony Gordon has placed his eyes on continuing to improve.

For the first time in the Premier League this season, the winger was back in the starting lineup for Antonio Conte’s side’s visit to Goodison Park, and he stayed on the pitch for the entire game.

Rafa Benitez lauded the academy graduate’s recent efforts, but stressed that he needs to improve his stamina to progress at this level.

And, after being allowed a full match by his boss, the 20-year-old has revealed how hard he has been working in training to enhance his fitness.

Gordon stated: “It’s probably the first time in a long time that I’ve felt fit enough to play 90 minutes [in the Premier League].

“It was a huge accomplishment for me, and I felt fantastic about it. It’s a fundamental component.

"It's just a matter of putting in the effort every day in training. It may sound cliched, but it's true. I'm sure the players and staff would agree with me if you asked them.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of effort and running around in training even when I don’t have to in order to improve my stamina. It’s also paying off.

“It’s difficult because, as the manager points out, I’m a quick player who is quite explosive off the mark. You don’t usually find quick players with a lot of stamina.

“It’s just a matter of striking the appropriate balance,” she says.

Gordon believes he has made significant progress over the previous several months, thanks in part to Benitez’s encouragement.

And he doesn’t want to stop there, emphasizing the importance of continuing on this upward trajectory for the rest of the season.

He continued, ” “I’m definitely getting better. He’s an honest guy, so if there are any improvements that need to be done, he’ll let me know, and I’ll do my best.

“We have a great relationship, and I’m just trying to improve it.

“Since last year, every aspect of my game has improved. That, I believe, comes as standard.” The summary comes to a close. “