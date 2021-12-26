Antetokounpo and the Bucks defeat the Celtics in a holiday heartbreaker, while Walker fuels the Knicks.

In his return from Covid treatments, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points to lead the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-113 Christmas comeback victory over the coronavirus-depleted Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo, who had been out for five games, scored 29 points in the second half to lead the Bucks to victory over a brave Celtics team that had nine players out due to Covid-19 concerns, and ten if you consider Al Horford, who cleared protocols but was judged ineligible to play.

The Celtics attacked the NBA champs early, with the minimum required eight players in uniform — after German guard Dennis Schroder was ruled out earlier Saturday due to Covid concerns.

They jumped out to a 35-22 first-quarter advantage thanks to 14 points from Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics were paced by Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart, who combined for 69 points.