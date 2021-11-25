Another Super League conspiracy could be thwarted if Liverpool fans are given the authority to stop it.

If proposals from a fan-led inquiry into the future of English football are implemented, fans may have the authority to veto specific choices.

In a report released on Wednesday night, a government inquiry led by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch made a range of recommendations, including a levy on transfer fees to distribute revenue down the English football pyramid and a ‘golden share’ allowing supporters to reject specific choices.

After the repercussions from the aborted European Super League plan in April, in which the Reds played a big role, the opportunity to take a more fan-led approach to some issues was thrown into stark focus for Liverpool.

Following John W Henry’s apology less than 48 hours after the ESL’s launch, a push was made for more fan representation on the board of Liverpool, with the Reds’ Spirit of Shankly supporters’ trust canvassing members on the issue, with 89 percent wanting to see more fan representation at board level.

The club and SOS met to try to find some common ground, and after a meeting, both parties agreed to work together to find a way to “real and enduring supporter participation.”

One of the most important aspects of the review is the issue of a fan veto, or ‘golden share,’ to ensure that football clubs’ traditions are preserved, so that major and potentially damaging decisions like creating an ESL without any kind of fan consultation are not taken away from supporters’ hands.

If the plans are implemented, fans will have a say in matters like joining a new competition, selling the stadium, and changing the football club’s historic colors.

“It should be a license condition that all licensed clubs contain a Golden Share demanding democratic consent inside their articles of association,” the research recommends.

