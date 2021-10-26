Another major tennis warm-up for the Australian Open has been canceled due to a virus.

On Tuesday, a significant warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was canceled, citing concern over the Covid-19 rules that players will face in Melbourne.

The Kooyong Classic, which usually takes place in the weeks running up to the season-opening Grand Slam, has been canceled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kooyong president Adam Cossar expressed disappointment that the event would not be held in January 2022, but expressed hope that it would be held in 2023.

“It has not been feasible to make the best plans to produce the greatest and safest athletic (event) due to the great level of uncertainty over recent months regarding the arrangements that would be in place in January,” he said in a statement.

Players are still waiting to hear if they need to be fully vaccinated to compete in the Australian Open, which takes place in Melbourne, as well as other tennis tournaments across the country.

Such a rule would cast doubt on Novak Djokovic’s ability to defend his Australian Open title, as he is one of many players who have refused to reveal their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated players might compete if they spent 14 days in hotel quarantine, according to a leaked WTA email this week. Double-jabbed players, on the other hand, would have “full freedom of movement.”

However, the Premier of Victoria, which hosts the Grand Slam, stated that all players should be completely immunized.

“All the people who are watching the tennis at the Australian Open are going to be double-vaxxed,” Dan Andrews told public radio. “All the people who work there are going to be double-vaxxed.”

“It just makes sense that if you want to enter the country to compete in that competition, you should also be double-vaccinated.”