Another former NBA player is set to box against a former NFL player who is the size of a refrigerator.

Deron Williams, a three-time NBA All-Star who last competed in the league in 2017, is making a comeback, but this time in the ring.

According to ESPN, the 37-year-old will compete in a celebrity boxing battle on December 18 in Tampa, Florida, against former NFL running back Frank Gore.

It will mark Williams and Gore’s official pro-boxing debut, with a 215-pound catchweight and four rounds scheduled.

Williams has long been interested in combat sports and has spent the last three years training in mixed martial arts.

He’s a co-owner of an MMA gym in Dallas, where he’ll train for Gore under the supervision of instructor Sayif Saud.

However, given that this is a boxing battle, Williams may have his work cut out for him.

Gore has been training in boxing for years and has turned down opportunities to return to the NFL in order to concentrate on the combat sport.

Furthermore, Malki Kawa of First Round Management is Gore’s manager.

In a statement, Gore said, “I’m ecstatic to be fighting on this card and can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been working on.” “Boxing excites me, and expect explosions on December 18!” On the surface, the 38-year-old appears to have a leg up on Williams.

Gore’s stocky build may be difficult to come by, but Williams, at 6-foot-3, has a physical advantage.

The West Virginia native has a longer reach, which could make Gore’s assaults more difficult to land.

When the two athletes step into the ring on December 18, it may all come down to who has the stronger endurance.

Last November 5, Shams Charania of The Athletic hinted a possible Williams vs. Gore boxing battle.