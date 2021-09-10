Another Afghan evacuation flight is scheduled to depart as the UN warns of Taliban retaliation.

A second charter aircraft was scheduled to leave Afghanistan on Friday, transporting foreigners and Afghans to Qatar, in a sign that the country’s main airport was on the verge of resuming commercial operations, as the UN warned of “credible claims” of Taliban retaliation killings.

On Thursday, the first flight bringing foreigners out of Kabul airport since a US-led evacuation concluded on August 30 carried little over 100 passengers, including some Americans.

The Taliban were “businesslike and professional” in letting the flight to leave, according to the White House, but the UN envoy for Afghanistan warned that the group may be targeting perceived adversaries.

“Despite the multiple pronouncements awarding general amnesties… there have been serious claims of revenge killings,” envoy Deborah Lyons said in New York.

She claimed that Afghan security officials and former administration employees were in danger.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed rumors in the city suggest that the Taliban may organize a swearing-in ceremony for the new government on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that brought the Taliban’s first reign to an end.

Some people congregated at the airport gates as word of the beginning of evacuation planes spread, pleading with Taliban guards to let them in.

Among a throng of women and children all clutching backpacks, one woman exclaimed, “If I can’t go, please murder me!”

Many Afghans in the capital fear that the extreme Islamist group’s ruthless and authoritarian rule from 1996 to 2001 will be repeated.

The Taliban have already begun to separate men from women students and medical personnel, have intimated that women will be barred from participating in sports, and have introduced an all-male administration made up entirely of loyalists.

The Qatar Airways flight that landed in Doha on Thursday evening carried more than 100 passengers, ten days after a massive, chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people came to a dramatic end with the US pullout.

The airport had become a terrible emblem of desperation among Afghans afraid of the insurgents’ return to power in the days following the Taliban’s onslaught, with thousands of people crowded around its gates everyday, some even clinging to jets as they took off.

A suicide bombing near the airport on August 26 claimed by the Islamic State group’s local affiliate killed over 100 people, including 13 US personnel.

Qatar has stated that it collaborated with Turkey to quickly restore operations at Kabul’s airport. Brief News from Washington Newsday.