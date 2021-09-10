Another Afghan evacuation flight departs as the United Nations warns of Taliban retaliation.

As the United Nations warned of “credible allegations” of Taliban revenge killings, a second charter flight left Afghanistan on Friday transporting foreigners and Afghans to Qatar, indicating that the country’s main airport was close to resuming commercial operations.

The plane took off the day after just over 100 passengers, including some Americans, boarded the first international flight out of Kabul since the US-led evacuation ended on August 30.

The Taliban were “businesslike and professional” in letting the flight to leave, according to the White House, but the UN envoy for Afghanistan warned that the group may be targeting perceived adversaries.

“Despite the multiple pronouncements awarding general amnesties… there have been serious claims of revenge killings,” envoy Deborah Lyons said in New York.

She claimed that Afghan security officials and former administration employees were in danger.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed rumors in the city suggest that the Taliban may organize a swearing-in ceremony for the new government on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that brought the Taliban’s first reign to an end.

French nationals and their families made up 49 of the passengers on Friday’s aircraft, according to the French foreign ministry.

Some people congregated at the airport gates as word of the beginning of evacuation planes spread, pleading with Taliban guards to let them in.

Among a throng of women and children all clutching backpacks, one woman exclaimed, “If I can’t go, please murder me!”

Many Afghans in the capital fear that the extreme Islamist group’s ruthless and authoritarian rule from 1996 to 2001 will be repeated.

The Taliban have already begun to separate men from women students and medical personnel, have intimated that women will be barred from participating in sports, and have introduced an all-male administration made up entirely of loyalists.

The Qatar Airways flight that landed in Doha on Thursday evening carried more than 100 passengers, ten days after a massive, chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people came to a dramatic end with the US pullout.

The airport had become a terrible emblem of desperation among Afghans afraid of the insurgents’ return to power in the days following the Taliban’s onslaught, with thousands of people crowded around its gates everyday, some even clinging to jets as they took off.

On August 26, a suicide bombing near the airport claimed the lives of over 100 individuals, including 13 US personnel. Brief News from Washington Newsday.