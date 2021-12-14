Angry MPs confront UK’s Johnson during a vote on virus curbs.

Boris Johnson faces the biggest revolt from his own MPs since becoming British prime minister on Tuesday, when parliament votes on new coronavirus limits to fight the spread of Omicron.

Johnson, who has an all-time low approval rating and is facing questions about his future as a result of a number of recent scandals, says that tighter measures are urgently needed to prevent a “tidal wave” of infections that overwhelm hospitals.

At least one person has died as a result of the virus mutation, and the UK Health Security Agency estimates that 200,000 infections occur every day. Covid instances have disrupted sporting events around the world, including in the English Premier League.

Johnson’s Conservative colleagues, on the other hand, are opposed to Downing Street’s new laws on face masks, testing, self-isolation, and vaccine passes, claiming that they jeopardize public freedoms.

At least 60 Conservative MPs, possibly more, are anticipated to vote against the additional limitations in a series of votes on Tuesday evening, despite the government’s 80-seat majority and the opposition Labour Party’s support.

Former junior Brexit minister Steve Baker, a Tory MP, accused Johnson of creating a “miserable dystopia” by imposing “disproportionate” restrictions based on insufficient data.

He claimed that the debate over enacting the additional restrictions was about “what type of society we’re establishing.”

Another Tory MP likened the use of immunization permits in specific situations to Nazi Germany, prompting Jewish groups to complain.

The rebels were rebuffed by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, a Johnson supporter, who said he would be “extremely astonished” if the rebellion was as massive as projected, adding, “The bottom line is this is a government doing what’s right for the country.”

The situation contrasts sharply with earlier parliamentary votes that virtually rubber-stamped Covid guidelines, and it couldn’t have come at a worse moment for Johnson, a 57-year-old father of seven who has been Prime Minister since July 2019.

Because of claims that he and his staff disobeyed coronavirus guidelines last Christmas, he has seen his popularity plunge in opinion polls and has received open calls to go.

Alleged parties in Downing Street and other government agencies, while the general public was subject to strict regulations prohibiting gatherings, have sparked accusations of double standards, with officials telling the general population to abandon their holiday plans.

A slew of other scandals and sleaze claims have prompted some pundits to predict a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s leadership from within the party.

Exactly like him. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.