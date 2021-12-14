Angry MPs confront UK’s Johnson during a vote on further virus curbs.

As he confronts a drop in support and worries about his future, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a backlash from his own MPs in parliament on Tuesday over new coronavirus restrictions.

New laws on face masks, testing, self-isolation, and immunization passes have been criticized by members of Johnson’s Conservative party, who claim they harm public freedoms.

Johnson has been accused of creating a “miserable dystopia” by imposing “disproportionate” limitations based on inadequate evidence, according to Tory MP Steve Baker of the Covid Recovery Group.

The opposition to the sequence of votes to entrench the regulations in law, according to the former junior Brexit minister, is about “what type of society we’re establishing.”

However, Johnson believes that stricter steps are required immediately to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed by a “tidal wave” of Omicron illnesses in the next weeks and months.

He claimed on Monday that at least one person has died as a result of the coronavirus variety.

Infections are wrecking havoc on sporting events as well. On Monday, the English Premier League recorded a league-high 42 new cases among football players and staff, with Manchester United’s match against Brentford against Brentford being postponed due to an outbreak.

Following the implementation of new restrictions last week to limit the spread of Omicron, the Premier League has advised clubs to restart Covid emergency procedures.

At least 60 Conservative MPs, probably more, are anticipated to rebel over the additional limits, despite the government’s 80-seat majority, which it is expected to retain with opposition party backing.

The scenario contrasts sharply with past votes in parliament, which virtually rubber-stamped Covid guidelines, and Johnson’s timing could not be worse.

Because of claims that he and his staff disobeyed coronavirus guidelines last Christmas, he has seen his popularity plunge in opinion polls and has received open calls to go.

Ministers have warned the public to abandon their holiday plans because of the alleged parties in Downing Street and other government agencies, prompting accusations of double standards.

Some observers foresee an internal party vote of no confidence in Johnson’s leadership as a result of a succession of separate scandals and sleaze charges.

His party was fined this week for failing to report who paid for a costly refurbishment of the prime minister’s Downing Street flat, just as he asserted no social distancing laws had been broken.

After revelations that the government gave affluent Tory contributors plum seats in the House of Commons, claims of cronyism and corruption grew. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.