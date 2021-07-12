Angry England fans racially abuse black players as their country loses Euro 2020: ‘They cost us the game.’

Angry England Fans Racially Abuse Black Players for Losing Euro 2020: ‘Cost Us the Game’.

Bukayo Saka is one of the most talented young players ever to compete in the European Championships. On Sunday, he carried England’s weight on his shoulders as the rest of the world watched him try to tie and extend the championship match.

His shot was blocked on England’s final attempt, and Italy won the 2020 Euro, 1-1, after shootout kicks with a 3-2 advantage.

Saka, like other colleagues who are black or brown and have missed shootout kicks, is now facing backlash because of his skin color.

After 90 minutes of ordinary play and 30 minutes of overtime, the game was tied at 1-1. Despite a two-hour tie, the game went to a penalty kicks shootout.

Each team would get five, alternating shots at the goal, and England took a 2-1 lead after two shots per team. England’s two goals were made by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, a pair of white males. Their next three shots were taken by darker-skinned teammates—Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka. Sancho and Saka’s shots were blocked by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Rashford’s clinked off the left upright of the goal and didn’t go in.

Italy won their first Euro title since 1968 by scoring two goals in their final three shots.

The British racist idiots have started, they will attack the Black players in this England team even their racist press will tear them apart come 2morrow morning. @UEFA and @FIFAcom need to place a ban on them.#Euro2020Final #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/2C71Wf95vP — Chika Ezeabiama 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@ps6811) July 11, 2021

After the game, English players consoled Saka, who was born in the London area to Nigerian parents who had immigrated to England for economic reasons.

Supporters took to social media, notably in England, to express their displeasure, but fans also defended the players.

Then again, there are fans of all races who defended the players as well.

Yeah, no room for racism. If Cavani cost of the game he would get battered the same way. When black players get battered all they do is just come online and complain about racism and not accepting the fact they cost us the game. He was fucking awful — 𝑆𝑇☻︎𝑁𝐸𝑅-𝐵𝐿𝐸𝐸𝐷’𝐸𝑀 (@Puccy_mechanic) May 26, 2021

The FA has released a statement condemning the racist abuse England players have received on social after losing the final of Euro 2020. The FA is “appalled” by the online racism aimed at England players. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 11, 2021